‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Calls Out Kid Rock’s Lyrics About Underage Girls Ahead of Super Bowl Counter Show | Video

In protest of Bad Bunny being the Super Bowl halftime performer this year, Turning Point USA has recruited Kid Rock to perform his own concert at halftime as counterprogramming. So, on Friday, “The View” host Sunny Hostin reminded viewers of some of Kid Rock’s old lyrics that encourage pursuing underage girls.

During the discussion, Hostin pointed out how many previous Super Bowl halftime performers have not actually been American, including Phil Collins, U2, Coldplay and more, but never faced criticism from conservatives. So, she encouraged everyone to “just call a thing a thing, it’s just racism.” To take it one further, Hostin highlighted lyrics from “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which she said is having a resurgence right now.

:It includes the following lyrics about underage girls: ‘young ladies, young ladies, I like them under age. Some say that’s statutory, but I say it’s mandatory,’” Hostin recited. “So if that’s more American, go for it!”

WILL BAD BUNNY'S PERFORMANCE UNITE SUPER BOWL FANS? 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressing the politicalization of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/rOZ6mRsocP — The View (@TheView) February 6, 2026

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin just chuckled at the conservatives who are insisting Kid Rock is a generational artist.

“At the end of the day, like, Kid Rock is a very average artist who has mostly kind of gone past his prime,” she said.

When Sara Haines argued that “average is really generous,” Farah Griffin agreed, and reminded the audience of Kid Rock’s performance at the Republican National Convention.

“And everyone, including our dear First Lady, looks just sort of confused,” she said with a laugh. “Like, it was just like, ‘What is this that I am watching here?’”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.