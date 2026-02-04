‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Sets Maternity Leave Date, Rotating Hosts to Fill In

“The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin will officially take her maternity leave from the table beginning on Feb. 17. In her absence, the ABC talk show will see a rotation of guest hosts, including a few alums.

Farah Griffin’s final show will be Friday, Feb. 13, just before Presidents Day. Savannah Chrisley — daughter of disgraced reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of tax fraud and more but pardoned by President Trump — will guest host in her stead the following Tuesday. Following Chrisley will be at least five more guest hosts.

Former hosts Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Abby Huntsman will return to the show, while newcomers include Whitney Cummings, Amanda Carpenter and Sheryl Underwood. It’s unclear how long each will be at the table, but during the hunt for a permanent host — the job that eventually went to Farah Griffin — back in 2022, guest hosts filled in for days at a time.

Back in October, Farah Griffin stunned her co-hosts and the audience when she announced her pregnancy live on-air. The moment came as a bit of payback to moderator Whoopi Goldberg who, back in 2023, paused mid-sentence to ask Farah Griffin if she was pregnant.

This week, the ABC hosts threw Farah Griffin a huge baby shower on-air, and even had emergency medical staff on standby in case she, or any of the pregnant women they invited to fill the audience that day, went into labor.

Deadline first reported the news of Farah Griffin’s fill-ins.