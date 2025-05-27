Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley After Tax Evasion and Fraud Conviction

Donald Trump has pardoned reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.

The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” were originally sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively.

The news was announced on X by Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president and communications advisor with a video of Trump calling the couple’s daughter Savannah with the good news.

The reality TV star and his second wife were sentenced in June 2022. he couple’s “15-year fraud spree” consisted of the alleged use of fake paperwork that gained them $30 million in bank loans. The couple then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd declared bankruptcy in 2012. They also hid large amounts of money earned from their show from the IRS.

Michael Todd Chrisley, who goes by the name Todd, began his career in real estate who flipped houses through his firm Chrisley Asset Management. In 2014, USA launched “Chrisley Knows Best.” It ran through March 2023, ending shortly after Todd reported to Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola Florida to begin serving his 12-year-sentence.

The series and its “Growing Up Chrisley” spinoff, which focused on their children Savannah and Chase, were both canceled.

Earlier this week, Lifetime announced that a new, still untitled spinoff would follow Chase and Savannah, as well as their 19-year-old brother Grayson, 12-year-old Chloe and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley as they navigate life looks after Julie and Todd’s prison sentence. It is expected to air later this year. Savannah also hosts the podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.”

Julie Chrisley, meanwhile, had been serving her sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington Kentucky.