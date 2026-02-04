“The Daily Show” had its audience cracking up as host Michael Kosta roasted Turning Point USA’s artist lineup for their rivaling Super Bowl LX halftime show.

After discussing the backlash the NFL received for choosing Grammy winner Bad Bunny to headline Sunday’s big game, Kosta moved on to naming Turning Point’s musical acts. Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett are all set to hit Turning Point’s “All American” show.

But Kosta joked that outside of Kid Rock, none of the other performers are unrecognizable talents.

“Whew! Man, that is a real who’s who of … who?” Kosta said Tuesdasy during the Comedy Central show. He then cracked jokes over the names in the lineup and even made up some of his own.

Watch the “Daily Show” clip below:

“We’ve got got Gabby Barrett, Brantley Gilbert, Garby Billet, Billy Garbett, Breely Grabbers, Bobby Glaberd, Gaggy Bobbles, Bernacle Gaspardy, Babette Gingletree, Hologram Hulk Hogan, Gregory Bankle Bob, Kid Rock — and Kid Rock’s Father, Adult Rock,” Kosta listed.

“So yeah, it’s great. You know all those musicians — unbelievable,” Kosta said with sarcasm. “It’s great there’s a conservative halftime show. But what we really need is an alternative to the ultra-woke Puppy Bowl OK? ‘Who’s a good boy? Who’s a good girl? Why are they so obsessed with gender?”

Bad Bunny is heading in to his halftime show after quite a Grammys run. He made history becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year. While accepting his award for Best Música Urbana Album, Bad Bunny used his speech to call out ICE and reiterate the importance of leading with love instead of hate.