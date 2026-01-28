“The Daily Show” made light of U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino being removed as the lead of Minnesota’s ICE patrol, joking that he performed his job so poorly his punishment was getting deported.

Bovino, who has become the face of Donald Trump’s crackdown in Minneapolis was removed from his position as the lead of Operation Metro Surge this week after an ICE officer fatally shot Alex Pretti. His firing was one of the topics host Desi Lydic discussing on the Comedy Central show on Tuesday.

“Como se dice, bye bitch?” Lydic jokingly said, noting that Bovino was reassigned to his regular job overseeing the U.S.-Mexico border. “Man, do you know how badly you have to be at immigration enforcement that you get deported to Mexico? Oof, that’s an embarrassing demotion by any standards.”

Lydic then mocked the Department of Homeland Security claiming that Bovino’s removal wasn’t a “demotion.”

“Of course not, we’re not throwing you under the bus. We’re throwing you onto the bus and sending it far, far away.”

She went on to say that the clearest sign that Trump is officially done with Bovino was his decision to cut the agent off from accessing DHS social media accounts.

“Oh, he’s toast,” Lydic said. “This administration practically runs on s—t-posting, so there’s not greater punishment to them than telling someone, ‘Turn in your badge and your dark memes.’ I’m just kidding, they don’t have badges.”

On Monday, the White House announced that border czar Tom Homan would be Bovino’s replacement in Minneapolis to enforce and lead immigration operations, per USA Today.