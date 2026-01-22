‘Daily Show’ Says Europe Taught Americans an Important Lesson About Trump: ‘Just Tell That Man No!’ | Video

“The Daily Show” argued Wednesday night that Europe’s leaders may have just revealed to Americans the secret to dealing with President Trump. The lesson? “Just tell that man no!”

“Daily Show” host Josh Johnson touched on Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Wednesday, during which the president demanded that the European Union, Denmark and NATO give America ownership of Greenland. “That’s the type of dude he is. If Trump wants something, he gets it,” Johnson said. “That’s why today, he flew to Davos to explain to Europe why America should own Greenland.”

“It’s huge, undeveloped, and in a strategic location,” Johnson continued, following a brief clip of Trump’s remarks. “It’s like if your grandma had a Manhattan apartment she bought in 1950. Once she dies in it, you’re gonna push her down the trash chute and live like a king.”

The “Daily Show” host did, however, express his confusion over America’s purported “need” to own Greenland, given the existing treaty the U.S. has with Denmark to build as many military bases as it wants in the territory. Trump, for his part, has said that no one would psychologically want to defend something they have under a lease. It is a point that Johnson jokingly said he understood.

“I guess I get what he means, because you do care less about things when they’re not yours,” Johnson conceded. “Like, a parent will do anything to protect their kids, but if I’m babysitting … You know what I mean? Like, I’ll give it a good college try. But at the end of the day, he don’t look like me, all right?” You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself below.

Johnson clowned Trump for repeatedly mixing up Iceland and Greenland during his speech in Davos. “I’m just glad we got rid of the last guy whose brain didn’t work,” Johnson quipped, adding, “But you know what? It doesn’t matter what he said, because when the man wants something, he gets it.”

The “Daily Show” host reacted initially with excitement to follow-up reports yesterday that Trump had begun making steps toward a deal over control of Greenland. His sarcastic confidence in Trump dissolved, however, when he saw clips of the president first clarifying that he and the EU have the “concept of a deal” in place and then responding with a prolonged “uh” when asked if said deal still involves the U.S. actually acquiring sole ownership of Greenland.

“Maybe what Europe did here is a lesson for the rest of us, because Trump barged into Davos like, ‘I want to own Greenland,’ and Europe just said no,” Johnson observed. “In just six hours, they worked him down from owning Greenland to ‘concept of a deal.’ So maybe saying ‘no’ is something more of us in America might want to try?”

“Instead of complying in advance, college presidents, law firms, media outlets, whoever keeps giving Trump that tacky gold s—t to put on his walls, just tell that man no!” the “Daily Show” host concluded.