‘Daily Show’ Asks Norwegians Whether Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize: ‘Not Sure He Even Knows Where Norway Is’ | Video

“The Daily Show” correspondent and occasional host Jordan Klepper traveled to Norway to ask Norwegians directly whether or not they think President Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

“When I say, ‘Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize,’ what is your reaction?” Klepper asked two Norwegians, who immediately responded, “No. [That’s] crazy. A crazy man. Big no.” Klepper decided to pitch some of Trump’s accomplishments to his interviewees and began by asking them if they had ever heard of the War on Christmas. When they said they hadn’t, the “Daily Show” host replied, “Exactly! Because he’s snuffed it out. Nobody’s even talking about it anymore.”

“I don’t think he really deserves much. Definitely not the Nobel Peace Prize,” another Norwegian woman told the “Daily Show” comedian in the segment, which was posted online Wednesday. “I’m not sure he even knows where Norway is, to be quite frank.” Klepper conceded that Trump does not seem to “fully understand global geography,” to which his interview counterpart quickly said, “No, but he seems to have a lot of opinions about it.”

“I mean, he knows where Greenland is, at least,” she added. You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself below.

Later, Klepper told a separate pair of Norwegian women that he has “run out of phrases” to describe Trump. When asked if they had any they could offer him, one swiftly replied, “Douchebag. Son of a b—h.”

“Honestly, I’m just happy that I’m not living in the USA. Most people that I talk to, like, don’t want to go there anymore,” the two subsequently informed Klepper. “We just want to boycott [the] USA right now.” They were not alone in that sentiment, either.

“I have lost very much respect for America after they continue [sic] to support Trump,” a different woman told Klepper. “I remember the first time he was elected, and I was like, ‘They will never elect him,’ and they still did. I was very surprised then and I’m equally surprised now.”

“But come on! We’ve done so many other good things,” Klepper argued in response. “Have you seen ‘Severance’ Season 2?” One of the Norwegians he spoke to confirmed they had and excitedly said the Apple thriller’s sophomore season was, indeed, “great.”

“It was great, right?” Klepper responded. Wrapping things up, the “Daily Show” host then told the segment’s European viewers, “You’re welcome, Europe. Sincerely, America.”