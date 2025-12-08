‘The Daily Show’ Host Jordan Klepper Tells ‘Morning Joe’ He’s Not Seeing Trump Earn His ‘President of Peace’ Title | Video

Jordan Klepper appeared on Monday’s edition of “Morning Joe” to promote his new “Daily Show” special and to push back on President Trump’s peace prize campaign, bluntly telling MS NOW viewers, “I’m not seeing it.”

His new special, which premieres Monday night on Comedy Central, is titled “Give the Man a Prize” and it follows Klepper as he asks Americans on both sides of the political aisle during recent protests in cities like Portland and Chicago whether or not Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. The special also sees the “Daily Show” host travel to Norway to ask Norwegians if they believe Trump should be given the award.

“We had this narrative of this man who wanted a Nobel Prize so much that he was campaigning for it,” Klepper said of the special’s origins during his “Morning Joe” appearance. “At the same time, we see what’s happening in Portland and Chicago, federal troops, masked men taking people off the streets, it was like, ‘This is very incongruous here for a man who wants a medal so bad that he proclaims to everybody that he is the Peaceful President.’ I’m not seeing it.”

Regarding his Norway trip, Klepper noted, “[Norwegians] are the nicest folks who quite often didn’t want to express opinions on camera because they just saw no need for that. The folks who we did talk to were so kind but so blunt about the way in which they saw America, and, quite frankly, that was, ‘Donald Trump doesn’t deserve this prize. It’s silly.’” The Comedy Central star added that there is a “small slice of Nordic MAGA” who support the president’s campaign.

“But for the vast majority of Norwegians, the Nobel Prize is theirs to bestow to somebody who is worthy of it,” Klepper continued. “The one little caveat is they have given out this award to spur some kinds of change, too. An aspirational Nobel prize is not off the table.”

In addition to addressing Trump’s Peace Prize campaign, Klepper spoke on the change he has witnessed among the president’s supporters over the past year. “I was at the Trump inauguration and I saw a shift in the supporters who were [there]. It confirmed everything they believed,” Klepper explained. “For a little while in the Trump era, it seemed as if people were aware of inherent cruelty that are in some of these beliefs, aware of some of the incongruities of the logic.”

“But suddenly Donald Trump gets elected for a second time and that defensiveness is gone,” the comedian concluded. “There’s just an openness to believe what it is you believe.” When then asked about the state of mainstream comedy in the second age of President Trump, Klepper insisted that satirical and lighthearted resistance is more necessary than ever.

“I take a lot of pride in being a part of this late night tradition,” Klepper said. “You see what’s happening at these cabinet meetings, you see what’s happening with FIFA. What you’re watching is people capitulating. The emperor has no clothes and all these people are there to tell him how sexy he is when he dresses. I think you need more people to call out the nudity that is there, and late night hosts have been doing that for a while.”