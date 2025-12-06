CNN Hot Mic Catches In-Studio Laughter at Trump’s Bizarre FIFA Peace Prize Speech | Video

A hot mic picked up in-studio laughter while CNN’s Dana Bash covered President Donald Trump’s acceptance of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize – an award made just for him.

On Friday, CNN’s “Inside Politics” cut into Trump’s acceptance speech at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts for the newly created award. Bash was trying to explain both the speech and award as the studio’s mics picked up an unidentified individual off-camera laughing.

“OK, we’re going to continue to monitor this ceremony at the Kennedy Center, and let me just explain what just happened,” Bash started before laughter is heard from someone in the studio which made the host smirk while continuing. “Um, what just happened was that the president of FIFA gave the President of the United States the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. Now it was only created a few weeks ago after President Trump didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Trump made it clear earlier this year he thought he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize. When it did not happen, he attacked those who distribute the award, and now he’s getting his own.

“In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in the spirit of Peace,” FIFA’s official explanation of the award read.

As a part of Trump’s acceptance speech, he went on a long and rambling diatribe about football and soccer. It’s this part of the speech that “Inside Politics” cut away from.

“But when you look at what has happened to the football, soccer in the U.S.,” Trump said. “We never call it that because we have another conflict with a thing called football. But when you think about it, this is football, there is no question. We have to come up with another name for the other one. It really does not make sense when you think about it.”

