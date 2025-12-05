The White House Escalates Sabrina Carpenter Feud With New ICE Video Using Her ‘SNL’ Clip

The White House has escalated it’s feud with Sabrina Carpenter in a new video promoting more ICE arrests using a promo clip from her recent “SNL” appearance.

Just days after Carpenter condemned The White House for a video of ICE agents arresting immigrants to her song Juno, the administration published a new video using the artist’s “SNL” clip that edits in the word “illegal” over Carpenter saying “hot.”

“I think I might need to arrest someone for being too illegal,” the doctored video of Carpenter said.

“Oh well, I turn myself in,” “SNL” cast member Marcello Hernández responds.

“You’re under arrest,” Carpenter finishes before a montage of immigrants running from ICE agents and being arrested is played.

PSA: If you’re a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported. ✨ pic.twitter.com/7wluqPiidR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 5, 2025

This comes just days after The White House posted a video on X quoting Carpenter’s hit Juno. “Have you ever tried this one,” the video plays with “Bye Bye” written in the caption, followed by a pair of waving and heart eyes emojis. The video prompted swift outrage online, first from Carpenter’s fans and then from the pop star herself.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote Tuesday on X, in a direct response to the video. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The White House’s video uses “Juno” to mock anti-ICE protestors, timing the song’s “Wanna try out some freaky positions / Have you ever tried this one?” lyrics to shots of ICE agents chasing down and handcuffing fleeing protestors and immigrants.

As engagement and likes for Carpenter’s original response to the first video climbed, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson gave her own statement on the artist’s post to Fox News Digital. She kept it in the Carpenter theme.

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”