Vanity Fair Parts Ways With Olivia Nuzzi: ‘In the Best Interest of the Magazine’

Vanity Fair has parted ways with writer and West Coast editor Olivia Nuzzi, ending a short-lived arrangement that was quickly engulfed in scandal over a steady drumbeat of both admitted and alleged journalistic ethical violations.

“Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi have mutually agreed, in the best interest of the magazine, to let her contract expire at the end of the year,” the magazine and a spokesperson for Nuzzi said in a joint statement.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit.

The “American Canto” author joined the Condé Nast publication as West Coast Editor in September, a year after being fired from New York magazine in 2024 after her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came to light.

However, after Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza made even more serious allegations regarding her journalistic integrity, Vanity Fair was forced to re-examine their working relationship. A spokesperson for the outlet told TheWrap in November that they “were taken by surprise” by Lizza’s claims and were “looking at all the facts.”

More to come…