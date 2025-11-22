Vanity Fair Is ‘Looking at All the Facts’ of New Hire Olivia Nuzzi’s Affairs, Ethics Concerns

Olivia Nuzzi’s new gig at Vanity Fair was thrown into question this week after her ex-fiancé accused her of having a second affair with a political leader she covered. Now a spokesperson for Vanity Fair has confirmed the company is “looking at all the facts” before deciding the journalist’s future as the heralded magazine’s West Coast editor.

Vanity Fair — who tapped Nuzzi as their West Coast Editor in September — said they will review her past conduct before making any decisions on her role, noting they “were taken by surprise” by the claims made by Ryan Lizza in a Substack post Monday. “We are looking at all the facts,” the spokesperson told TheWrap.

The magazine’s statement comes mere days after Lizza further questioned his ex’s journalistic ethics, bringing to light another questionable relationship the controversial journalist may have had with a subject. Specifically, Lizza alleged Nuzzi had an affair with Mark Sanford, the former governor of South Carolina and onetime Republican presidential candidate, who she wrote about for a New York magazine piece in 2019.

This allegation followed Nuzzi’s digital sexting scandal with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who she also profiled for New York. In a September 2024 statement, Nuzzi admitted to the relationship, saying it “should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.” She’s since written about the affair (though, did not name Kennedy directly) in her new memoir, “American Canto,”

The alleged relationship has been denied by United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. He previously noted that he had “only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”

The New York Times first reported the news.