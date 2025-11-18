Megyn Kelly Believes Olivia Nuzzi’s RFK Jr. Affair Claims: ‘If I Married a Kennedy, I Would Not Be Expecting Fidelity’ | Video

Megyn Kelly completely buys the truthfulness of Olivia Nuzzi’s upcoming memoir – especially when it comes to her relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host touched on Nuzzi’s memoir, noting the fact that the latter hasn’t been sued by RFK proves the accuracy of the claims. She said the lack of legal retribution makes her “buy entirely” the memoir’s truthfulness.

“This book sort of juxtaposes between her life as a political reporter on the trail, covering Trump, covering all these big presidential races, and her obvious allegations that she had an affair with Bobby Kennedy, which, by the way, I’ve got to just be honest, I buy entirely,” Kelly said. “I really have zero doubt it happened, for the record. I have to tell you, he’s denied it, but it’s just ridiculous.”

She continued: “It’s so detailed like, she has to be a true lunatic to say all this, because she would get sued so quickly for defamation, and if he were innocent, he would sue her. If you’re Health and Human Services Secretary, you’re a married man, and somebody’s coming out, a reporter, saying all these things [about] you, and not a word of this is true, you would absolutely sue her. But, you wouldn’t if it were true and you knew she had your text messages and so on.”

Kelly went on to point out that the Kennedy family has a reputation of having unfaithful men among their ranks. And, as Kelly put it, anyone getting into a relationship with a Kennedy should go in expecting that infidelity may be a possibility.

“Am I being too forgiving of this affair?” she wondered. “I feel like it’s a Kennedy. If I married a Kennedy, I would not be expecting fidelity. I know maybe that’s wrong.”

Nuzzi’s memoir, titled “American Canto,” releases on Dec. 2, 2025.

Watch Kelly’s full breakdown of Nuzzi’s memoir above.