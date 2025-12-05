‘The Daily Show’ Torches Hegseth’s New Press Corps: ‘If You Guys Are at the Pentagon, Who’s Vaping in Your Mom’s Basement?’ | Video

“The Daily Show” torched the Trump administration, and specifically Pete Hegseth’s, new MAGA-centric Pentagon press corps Thursday night and warned viewers who recognize too many of the faces to “get offline.”

Host Jordan Klepper kicked off the night’s coverage of the new Pentagon reporters, starting with the now-viral clip of former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz asking Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson a question. “Gah! Matt Gaetz is a reporter now?” Klepper asked. “This feels like when you’re watching an episode of ‘Law & Order,’ and you’re like, ‘Wait a second. That grieving father played a defense lawyer three seasons ago!’”

“The entire Pentagon press corps has been replaced by MAGA personalities. You got Matt Gaetz, Laura Loomer, James O’Keefe, Jack Posobiec,” Klepper explained, adding, “If you know who all these people are, I am begging you, please get offline. Touch grass or snow or whatever, a little bit of moss. Whatever’s lying on the ground outside right now.”

The “Daily Show” host then reacted to an interview with one of the Pentagon’s new journalists, right-wing social media influencer Lance Johnston, who revealed on-camera that he got banned on TikTok for “basically saying I don’t and would never have sex with a transgender.”

“Oh, was that a big problem for you, buddy? Lots of people, all different genders, just breaking down the door for a chance to ride that Lance train. Is that what’s going on?” Klepper asked in response. “Look, all I can say is that you, sir, are no Wolf Blitzer. That dude will f—k anyone.”

“I’m confused. If you guys are at the Pentagon, who’s vaping in your mom’s basement?” the “Daily Show” host added. “Like, how does this work?” You can watch Klepper’s full Thursday monologue yourself below.

Klepper also reacted Thursday night to some photos of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island, which were released by House Democrats this week. “We did learn one new thing: Epstein Island looked like s—t,” Klepper observed. “How does a billionaire’s private island look like a two-star Airbnb?”

In response to a framed photo of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell shaking hands with the late Pope John Paul II, Klepper joked, “Wow. I can’t believe it. The face of the world’s most notorious pedophile ring got to meet … Jeffrey Epstein.” Klepper went on to express confusion over the layout of some of the rooms in Epstein’s mansion, as well as horror at the dentist’s office that was set up for one of the criminal’s “girlfriends,” who was reportedly studying at one time to become a dentist.

“I thought this was a weird sex thing, but they’re actually doing dentistry here? That is somehow way worse,” Klepper argued. “Imagine being the one guy on the flight to Epstein Island who is only going for a tooth cleaning. ‘Honey, honey, Prince Andrew goes to the same dentist as me!’”