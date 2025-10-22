Pentagon Welcomes Conservative Outlets and Influencers Into the Press Corps After Media Revolt

The Pentagon has introduced its new crop of right-wing media and influencers that will now cover the ins and outs of the Defense Department.

Pentagon Press Secretary Sean Parnell revealed that over 60 journalists have signed on to the Pentagon’s media access policy. He said they represent a “broad spectrum of new media outlets and independent journalists.”

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand reported that the new media outlets include Gateway Pundit, TPUSA and LindellTV. The Washington Post confirmed Timcast, the National Pulse and the Washington Reporter all signed the policy. The Post Millennial, Human Events, TPUSA Frontlines, Lindell TV and the Gateway Pundit each confirmed their commitments on X.

“We are excited to announce over 60 journalists, representing a broad spectrum of new media outlets and independent journalists, have signed the Pentagon’s media access policy and will be joining the new Pentagon press corps,” Parnell wrote in a post to X. “Twenty-six journalists across 18 outlets were among the former Pentagon press corps who chose to sign the DOW media access policy.”

Today, the Department of War is announcing the next generation of the Pentagon press corps.



We are excited to announce over 60 journalists, representing a broad spectrum of new media outlets and independent journalists, have signed the Pentagon’s media access policy and will be… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 22, 2025

“New media outlets and independent journalists have created the formula to circumvent the lies of the mainstream media and get real news directly to the American people,” he continued. “Their reach and impact collectively are far more effective and balanced than the self-righteous media who chose to self-deport from the Pentagon.”

The move comes after dozens of seasoned journalists across the political aisle turned in their Pentagon press badges, refusing to sign Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s restrictive press policies.

The Defense Department’s new press policy blocks journalists from soliciting information the department has not authorized for release, a major shift in the typical press rapport with the Pentagon.

Parnell added that journalists from 18 outlets signed the original document, including OAN, the Federalist and the Epoch Times. The Defense Department has not provided a full list of signatories.

Conservative media outlets like Fox News, Newsmax, the Washington Times and the Washington Examiner each declined to sign the restrictive press policy. The move was praised by media personalities across the aisle as protecting the freedom of the press.

This introduction of the next generation of the press corps mirrors a similar press move the Trump administration made earlier this year with its new media briefings, in which influencers, upstart news outlets and nontraditional media were able to ask, typically favorable, questions of the administration.