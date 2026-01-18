Nobel Doubles Down on No-Sharing Peace Prize Stance After Machado Gift to Trump: ‘Not Even Symbolically’

The Nobel Foundation reaffirmed that a Peace Prize cannot be shared or transferred to someone else Sunday following reports Venezuela’s opposition leader María Corina Machado gifted her prize, awarded in 2025, to Donald Trump.

“One of the core missions of the Nobel Foundation is to safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes and their administration. The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and its stipulations,” the foundation shared in a statement. “It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who ‘have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind,’ and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize. A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed.”

Machado presented the award to Trump Thursday, a move that has been viewed as another example of the president’s quest for international validation and approval. In December Trump was given a so-called “peace prize” by FIFA.

The Nobel Foundation’s statement comes a week after Nobel Prize Committee also made it clear the awards cannot be simply transferred to someone else.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute receive a number of requests for comments regarding the permanence of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s status,” the Committee explained. “The facts are clear and well established. Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time.”

Machado previously told Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday that she felt Trump deserves the award after the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

“Let me be very clear, as soon as I learned that we had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, I dedicated [it] to President Trump,” she said. “Because I believed that he deserved it. And a lot of people, most people, said it was impossible to achieve what he has just done on Saturday, Jan. 3. I believed he deserved it in October, imagine now.”

She continued, “I think he has proven to the world what he means. I mean, Jan. 3 will go down in history as the day justice defeated tyranny. It’s a milestone. And it’s not only huge for the Venezuelan people and our future, I think it’s a huge step for humanity, for freedom and human dignity.”