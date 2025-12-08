‘The View’: Ana Navarro Presents Herself and Co-Hosts With Medals After Trump Gets New FIFA Prize

President Trump accepted a newly made-up peace prize from FIFA over the weekend, so, “not to be outdone,” Ana Navarro awarded herself and her fellow “The View” co-hosts their own fake medals on Monday morning.

Well, they were definitely real medals. But the award itself was fake. Discussing Trump’s acceptance of the FIFA Peace Prize during the Monday’s Hot Topics, the women were all disgusted. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that it “just feels so cringe,” while Navarro explained that it only happened because FIFA head Gianni Infantino “figured out what practically every other world leader, every other corporate leader has now figured out.”

“If you show up with a tchotchke, preferably covered in gold, and give it to the 3-year-old in the Oval Office, he will be entertained, and he will be happy!” Navarro mocked.

At that, Navarro stood from her seat to reveal she brought exactly that for her co-hosts.

“So, all I want to say is, not to be outdone, you get a medal!” she said, slamming down a gold medal in front of each woman. “And you get a medal! And you get a medal, and you get a medal, and I get a medal!”

Navarro also offered her thoughts on why the sports organization opted to actually give Trump this new award.

“There are a few things that FIFA needs from Trump,” she noted. “At a time when he is banning countries and people from different countries from being able to get into the United States, FIFA needs people from all over the world, who come and see the World Cup games, to be able to get U.S. visas. That’s one.”

“And 2) FIFA needs Trump not to send ICE to conduct raids and intimidate people who go to these games, like he is threatening to do with the Super Bowl because they have Bad Bunny singing in the halftime show!” she added.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.