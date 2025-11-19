‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Seriously Doubts the Epstein Files Will Be Released Un-Redacted | Video

The House of Representatives voted near unanimously to release the Epstein files Tuesday, prompting the Senate to quickly get it to the president’s desk. But, “The View” host Sunny Hostin still has reservations; she doesn’t think the files will be released without redactions.

The files once again led the day’s Hot Topics, with moderator Joy Behar — once again filling in for Whoopi Goldberg while she’s in Italy filming a soap opera role — immediately worrying that the files will be “fiddled with” before they’re released. Hostin agreed that she was “skeptical” about it.

CONGRESS TO SEND EPSTEIN FILES BILL TO TRUMP: 'The View' co-hosts react to the House being just one vote shy of unanimously voting to release the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/ynkgldjLxR — The View (@TheView) November 19, 2025

“In my view, because he is such an abhorrent president, because he is such an abnormal president, because there are no rules in this presidency, because it’s really just a monarchy, because it’s a corrupt presidency, in my view, I just can’t imagine that a man that was mentioned over 1,000 times in these Epstein Estate files, would allow this to be released un-redacted,” Hostin said. “I just don’t buy it.”

For her part, host Alyssa Farah Griffin was more optimistic. She noted that the Epstein files have really become a sticking point for Trump’s base, so she’s “very bullish” that the public will actually see quite a lot of information.

“I think it will be met with public outcry if it’s clear that the DoJ is not complying with this subpoena, and with this discharge petition,” she said. “So I think that we’re ultimately going to see at least a lot of what is out there, and see some justice for the victims.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.