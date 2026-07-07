Lauren Bennett, G.R.L. Alum and ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Singer, Dies at 36

Lauren Bennett, an alum of the girl group G.R.L. and the singer featured on LMFAO’s 2011 hit “Party Rock Anthem,” has died, her former bandmates confirmed Monday. She was 36.

In a message posted to Instagram, Bennett’s former girl group, including Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton and Paula van Oppen, shared that the English singer’s had passed away. They did not share a cause of death, however.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” Bennett’s bandmates wrote. “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

They added: “Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.”

A representative for Bennett did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Though, USA TODAY reported Bennett’s records from the Kent and Medway Coroner noted that she died in England on May 29, a month before her 37th birthday.

G.R.L., which first started off as a relaunch of the Pussycat Dolls before rebranding, was best known for their breakthrough single “Ugly Heart” and feature on Pitbull’s 2011 song “Wild Wild Love.” Bennett was also a member of another Pussycat Dolls spinoff group, called Paradiso Girls.

She also embarked on a solo career, releasing singles “I Wish I Wish” in 2011 and “Hurricane” in 2016. Outside of her work on LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem,” she notably collaborated with will.i.am on a remix of his song, “I Got It from My Mama,” and CeeLo Green’s anthem “Love Gun.”

Her passing comes over a decade after the loss of bandmate Simone Battle, who died by suicide at the age of 25 in 2014.