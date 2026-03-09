Live Nation Settlement With DOJ Means Ticketmaster Stays Intact, Fans and Lawmakers Say It’s Unfair | Analysis

The over $200 million antitrust settlement between Live Nation and the Justice Department on Monday won’t end monopoly talk for the live-events giant. A wave of opposition to the deal by fans and lawmakers means it will remain under an uncomfortable spotlight.

The concert giant and its Ticketmaster unit were barely a week into the Manhattan federal trial that scrutinized music industry competition when the deal was announced Monday, in which Live Nation agrees to cap exclusive contracts, allowing venues and artists to work with multiple ticket-selling vendors and promoters. Live Nation would also open parts of its platform to third-party sellers and pay financial damages – reportedly between $200 million and $280 million – to the dozens of states that joined Justice Department’s landmark lawsuit.

The deal was roundly booed by Ticketmaster’s competitors, state attorneys general and advocacy groups for independent music venues, who said it does nothing to mitigate the “harmful monopoly” – and will in fact only make things worse for consumers and artists alike.

The immediate and vocal backlash underscores the anger over the broken model of live-events ticketing, which got so bad Taylor Swift weighed in on the issue in 2022 when Ticketmaster crashed as her Eras Tour tickets went on sale. It also signals that the settlement doesn’t put the antitrust scrutiny to bed, with several states attorneys general saying they would continue the fight.

Considering the DOJ initially sought to break up the company, the payments represent a slap on the wrist. In 2025, the company generated $1.3 billion in operating income off of $25.2 billion in revenue. Critics didn’t waste time slamming the deal.

That amount “is the equivalent of four days of their 2025 revenue, which means they could potentially make it back by this Friday,” the National Independent Venue Association, a trade group representing independent venues, promoters and festivals, said in a statement to TheWrap.

NIVA argues the settlement includes no specific protections for fans, artists, or independent venues and festivals, and also indicated that resale platforms “could be further empowered through new requirements for Ticketmaster to host their listings, which would likely exacerbate the price gouging potential for predatory resellers and the platforms that serve them.”

Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on opposition to the settlement, but its president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement Monday that the company has “never relied on exclusivity to drive our ticketing business, it has simply been the result of having the best products, services and people in the industry. We are happy to take greater steps to empower artists and venues in their ticketing decisions, and are confident we will continue to succeed on the quality of what we deliver.”

What happened?

In 2024, The Biden-era Justice Department and 40 state attorneys general filed their suit against Live Nation and the Ticketmaster unit, accusing them of illegally maintaining monopoly powers and overcharging fans. A week ago, the two sides went to court.

The case had bipartisan political support in Washington, but also at the state level; a handful of the states that have vowed to fight on are served by Republican attorneys general. And in the weeks after the Taylor Swift-Eras Tour debacle of 2022, senators from both parties called the company a monopoly at a Senate judiciary hearing.

The government had argued that Ticketmaster is the exclusive vendor for roughly 80 percent of major concert venues in the U.S., while also serving as artists’ promoters and managers. Live Nation countered that claim, saying artists, not promoters, set ticket prices, and that most revenue goes to the venues themselves.

Live Nation has consistently denied accusations that it threatens or coerces venues, as well as claims that its integrated model drives up prices, citing a vibrant competitive market.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England (Kate Green/Getty Images)

The surprise settlement on Monday came after a week of testimony that included witnesses from three venues saying under oath that Live Nation employees threatened retaliation for using third-party ticket vendors. But that only began to scratch the surface of the government’s larger antitrust case, multiple legal experts told TheWrap.

“When it comes to economic cases, it’s easy to say, ‘Why didn’t you just keep going all the way to the end?,” Kenneth Dintzer, an antitrust attorney at Crowell & Moring and former DOJ antitrust trial counsel who was not directly involved in the case, told TheWrap. “But there’s always the risk that you end up with nothing.”

The settlement, while widely unpopular with Ticketmaster’s competitors and a vocal coalition in Washington, ensures that at least they get something.

“Whether people think that something is enough — everyone will have an opinion about that,” Dintzer said. “Neither side really showed all their cards, but the settlement tells us something about the strength of the hands they believed they were holding.”

Negative reaction

Sen. Elizabeth Warren squarely blamed the Trump administration for the weak-sauce settlement, saying the president’s tempering of aggressive Biden-era antitrust enforcement drove the DOJ’s retreat.

“Donald Trump just betrayed every fan who’s been exploited by Ticketmaster,” Warren – among the most vocal critics of Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket debacle – wrote Monday on X.

BREAKING: Donald Trump just betrayed every fan who’s been exploited by Ticketmaster.



This fine is less than 1% of Live Nation’s revenue last year AND lets them continue to rip off fans with a 15% “Ticketmaster Tax." It's wrong.



We need to break up Ticketmaster and Live Nation. https://t.co/oLdvnmtrpk — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 9, 2026

SeatGeek, a fast-growing primary ticketing competitor with major venue contracts including the Barclays Center, called the settlement “incredibly disappointing news for all live event fans.”

“Meaningful reform requires deep structural changes, not more of the surface level consolations that have failed for the last 16 years,” Adam Lichstein, SeatGeek general counsel, said in a statement to TheWrap. “We applaud the dozens of State AGs who are continuing to bring this case forward on behalf of the tens of millions of fans who view Live Nation-Ticketmaster as a harmful monopoly.”

AEG Presents/AXS, similarly structured to Live Nation, did not immediately comment on Monday’s news; neither did smaller (ticketing-only) competitors like Eventbrite and Dice.

Ahmed Nimale, a former Live Nation executive and CEO of New York City ticket provider TIX, called the settlement a step in the right direction – but still not enough. Nimale cites the vastly intertwined structure of Live Nation’s operations – which can include everything from booking to investments in food and beverage vendors – a monopoly that “cannot be contained through incremental measures.”

“The real issue is that venues depend on these companies for financing and advances, which makes true competition nearly impossible,” Nimale said in a statement to TheWrap. “Many venues stay with Ticketmaster not necessarily by choice, but because switching carries real risk: potential retaliation, the loss of critical upfront financing in a market with limited alternatives, and the possibility of losing major tours that drive ticket sales and concessions like alcohol. The restrictions imposed as a result of this trial are not enough, and this monopoly continuing only keeps this unfair system in place.”

Lady Gaga ( Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation)

A broader problem

The breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster would not solve the problem of high prices and availability headaches that government regulators and fans are seeking, argued Serona Elton, a leading music industry scholar, attorney and Director of Music Industry Programs at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

“They’re going to be quite disappointed if they think tickets are suddenly going to become widely available and prices will go down, because they don’t really understand the real drivers behind that,” Elton told TheWrap. “The primary issue driving ticket prices up is the secondary market.”

Ticket re-sellers can range from reputable brokers like StubHub and Vivid Seats, with transparent pricing models that in some cases can fall below retail, to shadowy, bot-driven platforms that have been known to sell tickets they don’t yet possess.

“The other factor is basic supply and demand,” Elton said. “An artist like Taylor Swift could probably perform 365 nights a year and still not meet all the demand. For top-tier artists, there will always be more demand than there are tickets.”

But it’s the unregulated lower-tier resellers – whether that’s bots or “some slightly sleazy guy on a street corner” – that are causing fans the most pain, she said.

“Because the people doing that are difficult to identify, it’s much easier for fans to say it’s all Live Nation and Ticketmaster behind it,” Elton said. “But it’s not. They’re an easy target.”

What’s next?

Arun Subramanian, the federal judge overseeing the case, must approve the agreement. Subramanian expressed extreme annoyance that the deal had been reportedly signed last Thursday without his knowledge, saying it “shows absolute disrespect for the court, the jury and this entire process. It is absolutely unacceptable.”

Subramanian’s Monday mood isn’t likely to affect his decision on whether to favor the states’ request for a mistrial, however – that will come down to purely legal matters, like whether the states could get a fair trial without the involvement of the DOJ’s vast legal resources. That argument will likely be addressed this week, perhaps as early as a scheduled Tuesday hearing; a mistrial ruling would mean an entirely new jury would be empaneled in the future, presumably with a coalition of state AGs stepping in to lead the case.

DOJ’s settlement with @LiveNation and @Ticketmaster is not good enough.



By illegally monopolizing live music, Live Nation hurts local venues, stifles artists, and hikes prices for fans.



With a bipartisan group of 27 states, we're continuing the fight for fairness in live music. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) March 9, 2026

A handful of states have already signed on to the DOJ’s settlement deal and would presumably distribute settlement cash to Ticketmaster customers who paid small fees – in most cases, under $2 per past ticket purchases.

But several of the attorneys general who represent the 39 states and the District of Columbia joined in the DOJ’s litigation have filed for a mistrial, and vowed to continue pursuing a breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster without federal backing.

“We will keep fighting this case without the federal government so that we can secure justice for all those harmed by Live Nation’s monopoly,” New York attorney general Letitia James said in a statement. Other states that have pledged to keep the case going include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Ohio and Kansas.