Live Nation Settles DOJ Antitrust Suit for More Than $200 Million Over Ticketmaster Monopoly

The Manhattan trial could have forced Live Nation to break up with its Ticketmaster unit, which will now instead open up its technology to other ticket sellers

JD Knapp
Ticketmaster/Live Nation
The Ticketmaster logo is displayed on a mobile phone with the Live Nation logo seen in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on October 25, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto)

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have struck a settlement deal with the Justice Department, abruptly ending a landmark antitrust trial less than a week after it began, according to multiple media reports.

Outlets have the settlement ranging from $200-$280 million in civil penalties across the 40 states that sued the event company for creating a ticket sales monopoly. Ticketmaster will now instead have to open up its technology to other third-party ticket sellers.

Per Politico, the deal will see Ticketmaster’s prior long-term exclusivity contracts shrink down to just four years while “allowing venues to allocate a portion of their tickets” to competing platforms.

The trial could have forced the breakup of Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit, as federal prosecutors argued that the combined entertainment giant leverages its dominance to stifle competition and inflate costs. Live Nation lawyers countered that it operates in a competitive marketplace.

The lawsuit was filed in 2024 by the U.S. Justice Department and joined by 40 state attorneys general. It accused Live Nation of illegally maintaining monopoly power as the nation’s largest concert promoter, ticket seller and amphitheater operator. Twenty-five of the states were also seeking damages, alleging Ticketmaster overcharges fans.

“This case is about power, the power of a monopolist to control competition,” Justice Department attorney David Dahlquist told the 12-person jury in opening statements Tuesday. “Today, the concert ticket industry is broken.”

Live Nation attorney David Marriott rejected the monopoly claims. “We’ll let the numbers do the talking,” he said during his Tuesday opening statement. “We do not have monopoly power.”

