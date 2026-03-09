Scott MacFarlane to Exit CBS News as Justice Correspondent

CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane will soon exit the network, the journalist announced on Monday.

“As Tom mentioned on our 9am call, I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News. This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it,” he shared on LinkedIn. “I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I’m proud to have had the words ‘CBS correspondent’ next to my name — always will be.”

“For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals,” MacFarlane continued. “I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I’ll always be a call away.”

A CBS News spokesperson did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

MacFarlane joined the network in 2021, where he covered Congress and eventually the Justice Department. His work often focused on the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the more than 1,600 federal cases brought in the riot’s wake. He previously worked as a congressional correspondent for Cox Media Group and an investigative correspondent for WRC-TV, NBC’s D.C. affiliate.

MacFarlane’s departure is the latest in a suite of exits from the Tiffany Network’s news organization, which has gone through months of reshuffling since Bari Weiss joined as its editor-in-chief last year. Multiple executives, anchors and producers have opted to leave, while Weiss’ plans to revamp the network are expected to include layoffs.

MacFarlane’s exit also comes months after CBS News gave the five-year anniversary of the Capitol riot only a passing mention on “CBS Evening News,” now anchored by Tony Dokoupil. MacFarlane later called the riot “not history,” but “a current American story.”

Those remarks aired on the BBC, not CBS News.