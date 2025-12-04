Maurice DuBois to Exit ‘CBS Evening News’ Following Co-Anchor John Dickerson’s Departure

Maurice DuBois is set to depart “CBS Evening News” on Dec. 18, the anchor announced early Thursday morning.

“Moving On: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News. It has been the Honor of a Lifetime,” he shared on Instagram. “21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news/meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories.”

“I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories,” DuBois concluded. “A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30.”

The update comes weeks after his co-anchor John Dickerson announced his own impending exit, and two months after The Free Press’ Bari Weiss became editor-in-chief. As evident, her newsroom overhaul continues.

DuBois and Dickerson only just took over the anchor desk earlier this year after Norah O‘Donnell stepped down and the show returned to New York. Their coverage was widely considered unsuccessful, however, as the telecast’s ratings have consistently fallen further behind their ABC and NBC competitors.

Elsewhere at CBS News, “CBS Saturday Morning” hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson signed off on Nov. 22, while Gayle King has denied rumors she could be leaving “CBS Mornings.” “CBS Evening News Plus” has also been cancelled.