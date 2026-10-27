Neil Young Sues Trump for $10 Million Over ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ Usage – Again

Neil Young filed a $10 million lawsuit against Donald Trump’s political committee, alleging copyright infringement over the organization’s continued use of his song, “Rockin’ in the Free World,” at midterm election rallies.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday and obtained by TheWrap, Young’s camp highlighted how the unsanctioned use of “Rockin’ in the Free World” as the president’s walk-up tune violated the terms of a past settlement.

As we previously reported in 2020, Young and his publishing company, Silver Fiddle Music, filed a copyright infringement suit against Trump’s presidential campaign over the use of “Rockin’ in the Free World,” as well as “Devil’s Sidewalk,” at rallies. The musician later dismissed the lawsuit in December 2020, but only after reaching a settlement with the Trump campaign – which included the promise that they would not use the song without the proper permission.

Yet, Young accused Trump 47 Committee Inc. of doing just that in his new suit Monday, noting, “The Committee does not now have, and did not at the time of the Youngstown Rally or any other rally financed and conducted by the Committee, have a license or Young’s permission to play the Song at any public political event.”

“‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ is a blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless and forgotten,” the document added. “The lyrics paint vivid street-level portraits — a mother discarding her baby, addicts lost in despair, garbage piling in the shadows of prosperity — while the repeated chorus delivers a savage irony, celebrating freedom that clearly isn’t shared by all. In short, the song is the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for.”

The document argued that Trump was “personally aware that license would be required to play the song,” citing their 2020 settlement as evidence.

“The Committee has willfully proceeded to cause the Song to be played despite its lack of a license,” the filing claimed, “and despite its knowledge that a license is required to do so.”

The suit alleged that Young “has suffered and continues to suffer from great injury” over the alleged infringement, adding that he also “suffered damage to his reputation and brand as a result of the implication that he supports Donald J. Trump in any way.”

Young’s camp requested that Trump’s team be barred from playing “Rockin’ in the Free World” in public. He also sought $10 million in damages.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.