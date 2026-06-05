Taylor Swift’s ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ Music Video for ‘Toy Story 5’ Puts the Spotlight on Jessie

Taylor Swift dropped her new music video for “I Knew It, I Knew You” on Friday, and the focus is all on Jessie from “Toy Story 5.”

The singer-songwriter confirmed fan speculation earlier this week that her latest single would be featured in the fifth “Toy Story” film. “I Knew It, I Knew You” dropped at midnight on Friday and the music video followed this afternoon. The video focuses on Jessie, who joined Andy’s toys back in “Toy Story 2.”

The new song harkens back to Swift’s country roots after operating in various pop genres for her last few albums.

All we said was… The "I Knew It, I Knew You" Music Video is out now! ☁️ Watch on @Spotify and @AppleMusic. https://t.co/WNVuXUvXU5



See Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 in theaters June 19. pic.twitter.com/vz64OaEuWJ — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 5, 2026

Swift celebrated the release of the new song on Thursday by sharing a home video of herself dressed as a cowgirl as a child. The outfit is very reminiscent of Joan Cusack’s Jessie from “Toy Story.” Along with the home video, Swift wrote about how much writing “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the character meant to her.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” she shared on Instagram. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a ‘Toy Story’ kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

“Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film,” she added. “Thank you to the incomparable [Randy Newman] for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the ‘Toy Story’ musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.”

“Toy Story 5” releases in theaters on June 19.