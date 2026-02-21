William Shatner said he’s coming out with a heavy metal album, and he’s pretty excited about it.

“I have explored space. I have explored time. Now … I explore distortion,” Shatner, 94, said in social media post on Thursday, which was coupled with an image of him holding a guitar.

“Yes. You read that correctly. I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album,” Shatner said, adding that the project will feature covers of hits from some of the most legendary metal bands, including Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

“Thirty-five metal virtuosos. Thunderous guitars. Chaos with purpose,” Shatner said. “Covers of legends like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest — and a few originals forged in the same cosmic fire. This project is, quite literally, a gathering of forces. Loud imagination. Honest intensity. Unapologetic exploration.”

Shatner concluded his announcement by saying nothing is holding him back from still having fun — not even the early 90s.

“At 94, one does not slow down. One turns the volume up,” Shatner said.

“So prepare yourselves. We are about to boldly headbang where no one has headbanged before,” Shatner said before closing out that he plans to either start or drop the project this year. “Stay tuned. The metal voyage begins this year.”

This creative pivot isn’t new for Shatner, as he’s already established a career as a recording artist. In 1968, he made his music debut with the song “The Transformed Man.” In 2004, he returned with a full album titled “Has Been,” which singer-songwriter Ben Folds produced. During the 2010s, he released the album “Seeking Major Tom,” a compilation of space-themed covers; and a blues album called “The Blues” in 2020.