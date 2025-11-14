New ‘Star Trek’ Movie in the Works at Paramount From John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are writing, producing and attached to direct a wholly original “Star Trek” film, TheWrap has learned.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the project is not connected to any previous or current television series, movie, or prior movie development projects.

In their first meeting with reporters in Hollywood since the Paramount Skydance merger closed, studio execs said, as TheWrap previously reported, that “Star Trek” will be a top priority for the new company going forward, and that whatever direction Paramount Skydance takes with Gene Roddenberry’s legendary sci-fi series will be one that unifies both the film and TV divisions.

“We are not going to be siloed off so that there’s one conversation happening about television and another conversation happening about film,” co-chair Dana Goldberg said. “We’re going to make sure these conversations are happening together so that we can do what’s best for the brand as a whole.”

Along with bringing “Trek” back to its film slate for the first time since “Star Trek: Beyond” in 2016, Goldberg says that she would like to see Paramount produce more family films like “Night at the Museum” and “Gremlins.”

Daley and Goldstein recently wrote, directed and produced the Apple TV and Skydance film “Mayday” starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, which they produced through their GoldDay banner.

Daley and Goldstein previously helmed the critically acclaimed “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” for Paramount, New Line’s hit comedy “Game Night” and wrote and directed New Line’s “Vacation” reboot. The duo’s additional writing credits include “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Vacation Friends,” “Horrible Bosses” and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.”

Goldstein and Daley are repped by CAA, Fourth Wall Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Deadline first reported the news.