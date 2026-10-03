Zach Bryan Supports Macklemore With ‘Free Palestine’ Shirt at Gillette Stadium

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Zach Bryan appeared to show support for Macklemore with his choice of concert attire, wearing a “Free Palestine” shirt during his Friday concert at Gillette Stadium.

In footage from the concert, Bryan, who is best known for hits “Something in the Orange” and “I Remember Everything,” can be seen wearing a black shirt with the message, “Free Palestine,” on it. The country star’s bandmates also appeared to wear shirts that showed support for the Middle Eastern country.

Bryan’s concert attire was certainly notable, given that Macklemore previously blamed Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft for his removal from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after making pro-Palestine remarks.

Country singer Zach Bryan wore a “Free Palestine” shirt at his Gillette Stadium show in Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/1sFUj1IF4c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2026

“Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from the Loop Tour. Before I get into it, I want to say something that should be obvious. In this moment I think it matters. I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim. Pink is not a victim. We have careers, money, opportunities, safety and audiences around the world. Whatever consequences any of us face for what we say, we get to go home to our families,” he shared last month. “The victims are the Palestinian people-the men, women, and children who have been killed, starved, displaced, and forced to live through unimaginable violence. More than 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza alone. People are being killed today, and people will be killed tomorrow. I want to make sure that as I tell this story, we don’t lose sight of that.”

As Macklemore went on, he claimed that “the middle of all the media attention surrounding Pink and what I said at MetLife, Ed told me that Robert Kraft called him. We were scheduled to play Gillette Stadium later this month, which is owned by the Kraft Group. Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium.”

Zach Bryan and his band take the stage at Gillette Stadium wearing “Free Palestine” shirts. pic.twitter.com/F1s5qPVkv7 — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) October 3, 2026

Per Macklemore, Kraft had “rallied some of the other stadium owners, and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.”

Sheeran later maintained that it was the promoters’ decision to drop Macklemore from the tour, not his own, and that he was remaining publicly neutral on the military conflict and continuing on with the tour.

“I would never let down the fans who had made plans,” he said, “nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

As for Kraft, he stood by his decision to bar Macklemore from the arena, noting in his own statement, “Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the Sept. 25 and 26 concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line.”

“I agree with Macklemore. Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate,” Kraft added at the time. “I would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore and discuss the facts, because ultimately our goal is the same – peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate.”

In the days following, both Macklemore and Kraft donated millions to nonprofits aiding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as blowback over the drama grew. Macklemore also announced plans for his own “Free Palestine” tour, which has since sold out.

A representative for Kraft did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment over Bryan’s shirt.