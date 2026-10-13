‘Crystal Lake’ Review: Linda Cardellini Elevates Peacock’s Wobbly ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series

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By its very title, Peacock’s “Crystal Lake” sets certain expectations. The “Friday the 13th” prequel series’ very existence comes with predetermined fan and genre requirements: a litany of teenage sex and death at a sleepy, small-town summer camp where an aggravated being begins to take revenge for a cardinal sin. In many ways, it’s a near-impossible task to balance servicing the intellectual property and its larger franchise lore while telling an original story. So it must adhere to canon while still doing its own thing. The balance skates along a razor’s edge — or in the instance of “Crystal Lake,” a machete’s.

Produced by A24 and showrun by Brad Caleb Kane (“Tokyo Vice,” “It: Welcome to Derry” and, fun fact: the singing voice of Aladdin), the early stages of “Crystal Lake” follow in the footsteps of its bloody predecessors. When young Jason Voorhees (Callum Vinson) is neglected by camp counselors at Camp Crystal Lake and accidentally drowns, mother Pamela (Linda Cardellini) is bereft with grief. In the aftermath, she tries to move on, only for her shadowy past to descend upon the town where she now resides, threatening her and the denizens of Crystal Lake, including police chief Levon Brooks (William Catlett), police officer Dorf (Cameron Scoggins), townie Rita (Joy Suprano), veteran Ralph (Nick Cordileone), and camp counselors Claudette (Danielle Kotch) and Barry (Phoenix Parnevik).

If this premise sounds familiar, it’s because the premiere of “Crystal Lake” covers most of what’s otherwise exposition in the original “Friday the 13th.” From there, the rest of the eight-episode series has to, from a functional standpoint, establish an ensemble cast of townsfolk while building toward Pamela’s inevitable descent into madness (spoiler alert for a movie that came out in 1980, I guess, wherein Pam’s revealed to be the original Camp Crystal Lake killer prior to Jason taking up duties).