‘Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street’ Off Broadway Review: How Dare They Do This to Sondheim

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What has Cole Escola wrought with his “Oh, Mary!”? After he trashed Abe Lincoln, turning him into a hungry queer, the flood gates have opened to go after other sacred icons. “Slam Frank” recently opened, giving the finger to Anne Frank. And now comes “Queeney Todd: The Demon Bottom of Fleet Street,” which opened Thursday at the Judson Memorial Church under the auspices of the Heartbeat Opera. An assassinated president is one thing, a Holocaust victim another. But now even Stephen Sondheim isn’t off limits?!

In this hysterically funny send-up of “Sweeney Todd,” the title character here is an insatiable submissive queer who gets ticked off one night when he has lined up a troop of tops on Grindr to service him — and then gets stood up by all of them! Making matters worse, he prepped himself, and those meds are expensive!