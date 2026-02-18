‘Game of Thrones’ Stage Prequel to Chronicle Mad King Aerys’ Final Years

The “Game of Thrones” universe is continuing to expand – this time to the stage.

A new prequel story is set to hit the UK stage put on by the Royal Shakespeare Company. It will chronicle the final years of King Aerys II Targaryen – also known as “The Mad King” – before Robert’s Rebellion is sparked and the story of the books begin.

“A long winter thaws in Harrenhal, and spring is promised,” a description for the play reads. “At a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament, lovers meet and revelers speculate about who will contend. But in the shadows, amid growing unease at the bloodthirsty actions of the realm’s merciless Mad King, dissenters from his inner circle anxiously advance a treasonous plot. Far away, the drums of battle sound.”

It continues: “Family bonds, ancient prophecies, and the sacred line of succession will be tested in a dangerous campaign for power. Who will survive? Who will rise? ‘Wars aren’t won by those with most cause, but whose story’s best told.’”

The description alludes to the Tourney at Harrenhaal. It’s a famous event in Westerosi lore that was a catalyst for Robert’s Rebellion – named for Robert Baratheon (played by Mark Addy in “Game of Thrones”) who rose up against the increasing insanity displayed by Aerys.

The Mad King Aerys appeared briefly in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” series in flashbacks and played by David Rintoul. His legacy as a tyrant who grew increasingly insane as his reign moved on looms large over the series. The king finally earned his name for attempting to burn King’s Landing to the ground using Wildfire before Jamie Lannister stepped in as a member of the Kingsguard and stabbed Aerys in the back – saving countless lives but earning him the title Kingslayer.

“When I first wrote ‘Game of Thrones,’ I never imagined that it would be anything other than a book,” Martin said in a statement. “It was a place for my imagination to exist without limits. To my great surprise, it was adapted for a series and viewers have been able to enter the world of my imagination through the medium of television. For my work to now be adapted for the stage is something I did not expect but welcome with great enthusiasm and excitement. Theater offers something unique. A place for mine and the audience’s imagination to meet and hopefully create something magical.”

“Game of Thrones: The Mad King” is written by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke and will debut in the summer. More information on ticket sales will be available in April.