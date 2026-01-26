Here’s Exactly When ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Is Set in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Timeline

HBO is expanding its “Game of Thrones” timeline with its new prequel, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – but where does everything fall?

The new series shirks some of the mainstays of the two series under HBO’s umbrella so far – “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon.” The first is that there will be no dragons in this series, and the second is that the show is more grounded and comedic than the other two entries. But Westeros is still Westeros, there is a long and bloody history on either side of this new series and more context will help inform why people act the way they do, why the Targaryens don’t seem quite as formidable, and what could come next.

Here is where “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” takes place in the “Game of Thrones” timeline.

When does “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” take place?

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” takes place almost directly in between the original “Game of Thrones” series and the first prequel, “House of the Dragon.” The new series takes place around 90 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and 80ish years after the ending of the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, playing out in “House of the Dragon.”

Who runs the kingdom?

The Targaryens are still calling the shots in Westeros, but things have been better. They came out of their first civil war licking their wounds and suffering many dragon deaths. All those deaths that fueled the war meant there would be fewer dragons to make more dragons.

By the time “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” begins, the dragons are all gone. As the years following The Dance ended, fewer dragons were born, and more frequently they were born small and stunted. The last dragon of Westeros – until Daenerys returned them in “Game of Thrones” – was born, and died days later, around 50 years before “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

What is The Blackfyre Rebellion?

While repercussions of The Dance of Dragons are still being felt 80+ years after its height, a much more recent Targaryen civil war is what really has the realm reeling. About 13 years before the events of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” Westeros was split in two by a civil war later known as The Blackfyre Rebellion.

These Targaryens do love killing each other to sit on the Iron Throne. The Blackfyre Rebellion rose up when King Daeron II – who is still on the Throne at the start of the series – was challenged for the rule by his recently legitimized bastard half-brother Daemon Blackfyre.

The war raged for a year and split many of the great houses in support. Those who stood behind King Daeron were known as loyalists, and those behind Daemon Blackfyre became labeled rebels. Importantly, for those looking at the story years later, there was no clear delineation of good guys and bad guys – there were merits for supporting either side.

Despite the war having ended over a decade before “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” there are still plenty of resentments across Westeros. And there are even some rebels who still quietly pine for a new Targaryen rule – or maybe to even see the Targaryens off the throne for good.