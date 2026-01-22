‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Lands in Top 3 HBO Max Premieres With 6.7 Million Viewers

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has landed within the top three series launches in HBO Max history.

The “Game of Thrones” spinoff series, which debuted its first episode on Jan. 18, tallied up 6.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max within three days of its premiere, according to live-plus-three-day data from Nielsen and internal figures from Warner Bros. Discovery.

For comparison, “House of the Dragon” premiered to a live-plus-same-day viewership of 9.99 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max in 2022, though its Season 2 premiere viewership slid down to 7.8 million viewers.

The new spinoff earned a bigger debut viewership than “It: Welcome to Derry,” whose premiere episode garnered 5.7 million viewers in three days of viewing, which, at the time, landed the prequel within the top three show debuts on HBO Max to date.

The series, which centers on the adventures of an unexpected duo in Westeros, has already been renewed for a second season, with HBO handing out a Season 2 renewal to the spinoff series back in November alongside an early Season 4 renewal to “House of the Dragon.”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. Additional cast for Season 1 includes Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.

Based on George R. R. Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg” novellas, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” was co-created by Martin and Ira Parker, who serves as showrunner for the HBO series. Martin and Parker executive produce the series alongside Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis. Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith serve as directors for the series.