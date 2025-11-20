‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Score Early Renewals at HBO

Prepare to spend a lot more time in Westeros. Both “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” scored early renewals at HBO, the network announced Thursday.

The renewal decisions come before the half-hour prequel series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has even debuted an episode, and long before “House of the Dragon” Season 3 debuts.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 2 is set to premiere in 2027, while fans can expect Season 4 of “House of the Dragon” to drop in 2028.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe,” said Francesca Orsi, HBO Programming EVP and head of HBO drama Series and

films. “Together, ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R.R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will premiere it’s first six-episode season on Jan. 18 on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly. The show is set 100 years before the flagship “Game of Thrones” series – which means it’s 100 years after the events of “House of the Dragon” – and follows a young, naive knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they try to make a name for themselves in Westeros.

In contrast to the first two shows, “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has been teased as a more grounded tale that focuses only on the working class of Westeros, not the kings and queens who rule the lands. The show is co-created and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, while Parker serves as showrunner.

“House of the Dragon” returns for Season 3 in 2026 and picks up as the war between Black and Green gets bloodier and bloodier. Season 2 ended with families from all over Westeros choosing a side in the civil war of succession between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) reaches a boiling point. Ryan Condal serves as co-creator, executive producer and showrunner.

The first two seasons of “House of the Dragon” are available to stream on HBO Max.