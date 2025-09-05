‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Is ‘Nearly Done’ Filming, Says Olivia Cooke

“House of the Dragon” fans will still have to wait awhile longer for Season 3 to premiere — but don’t worry, according to series star Olivia Cooke, they’re “nearly done” filming.

The “Game of Thrones” spinoff was renewed for a third season last year, just days before Season 2 premiered. That season finale aired on Aug. 4, 2024, and set up what will likely be a bloody war in Season 3. The show started filming the next batch of episodes at the end of March, adding a few new cast members as well.

Speaking to TheWrap ahead of her new series “The Girlfriend,” premiering on Prime Video on Sept. 10, Cooke couldn’t tease much of the action, but did offer a small timeline update.

“We’re very much filming. We’re nearly done,” she said. “We have got about a month and a half left.”

Factoring in post-production needs, that makes a 2026 premiere for the season far more likely, but no official date has been announced just yet.

Cooke plays Alicent Hightower in the series. In the Season 2 finale, she snuck into Dragonstone to talk to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about a road to peace. While the two make a deal, the episode ends with the implication that it’s too late.

Though she couldn’t talk specifics, Cooke did say she was excited about the footage she’s already seen herself.

“I feel like I keep saying this, and hope people don’t get disappointed when they see it, but from what I’ve seen on Ryan Condal’s phone, they’ve really upped the ante,” she shared. “I mean, it is sort of mind-blowing what they’ve been able to do. That’s all I can say!”

The first two seasons of “House of the Dragon” are available to stream on HBO Max.