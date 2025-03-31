‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Starts Filming, Adds New Cast

Production has begun on Season 3 of “House of the Dragon.” Additionally, the HBO juggernaut has added two new cast members to the upcoming season.

Tommy Flanagan will play Ser Roderick Dustin, and Dan Fogler will play Ser Torrhen Manderly. Previously, it was announced that James Norton will play Ormund Hightower, a new addition this season.

They will join returning cast members Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

Season 3, which will consist of eight episodes, picks up in the lead-up to the Battle of the Gullet, which was not included in the sophomore installment to the dismay of some fans. The Season 2 finale sees Alicent (Cooke) make a plea for peace with Rhaenyra (D’Arcy), with the pair agreeing Rhaenyra will arrive to King’s Landing in three days to peacefully take the throne — with the understanding that she will have to execute Alicent’s son, Aegon, in order to claim her power.

Meanwhile, Aegon has fled King’s Landing with Larys on Larys’ advice to avoid bloodshed and return to restore peace after the war is over.

Season 3 will mark the penultimate installment for “House of the Dragon,” after showrunner Ryan Condal announced in August that “Game of Thrones” prequel series would run for four seasons at HBO. He added the third season will see the war between Team Black and Team Green come to a “big head,” and promised both “giant moments of spectacle” as well as “real moments of surprise and character nuance.”

“If Season 2 was the arming of the sides and the Cold War with moments of actual conflict and explosion, I think [in] Season 3, you do start to see things boil over from here to the kind of the end of the war,” Condal said.

Condal returns as co-creator, showrunner and executive producer for Season 3 alongside executive producers George R.R. Martin, who also serves as a co-creator, as well as Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett.

Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere will direct episodes for the third season.