Netflix Adds Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia and More to Latest Harlan Coben Series, ‘I Will Find You’

Netflix will be launching its latest Harlan Coben series with an especially buzzy name. “Severance” star Britt Lower has been added to the cast of “I Will Find You” along with Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning and Erin Richards.

Though she’s best known for playing Helly on the Apple TV+ original, Lower has also starred in “Man Seeking Woman” and “Unforgettable.” As for Ventimiglia, he’s known for his Emmy-nominated role as Jack Pearson on “This Is Us” as well as for “Gilmore Girls,” “Heroes” and “Creed II.” As for Browning and Richards, audiences will recognize them for their roles in “Dear White People” and “Gotham,” respectively. All will join previously cast “Avatar” star Sam Worthington in the upcoming series.

Published by Coben in 2023, the adaptation will see Worthington play David Burroughs, an innocent father who’s serving a life sentence for the murder of his son. When he learns his son may actually be alive, David becomes obsessed with discovering the truth, no matter the cost.

Altogether, there will be eight episodes in this upcoming series. It comes from Coben as well as showrunner and co-creator Robert Hull, known for his work on “Quantum Leap” and “Alcatraz.” This will mark the first Coben adaptation from Netflix to be set in the United States.

This continues a long-running partnership between the author and Netflix. The two began their collaboration in 2018 with “Safe.” Since then, the streamer has released several Coben series — “Fool Me Once,” “Stay Close,” “The Stranger,” “The Innocent,” “Gone for Good,” “Hold Tight,” “The Woods” and, most recently, “Missing You” and “Caught.” An adaptation of “Run Away” is also in the works.