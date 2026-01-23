Sophie Turner said she won’t be tuning into the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” but admitted that it was nothing personal to the show itself.

“If I’m totally honest, anything ‘Game of Thrones,’ I don’t think I can [watch],” the actress, who played Sansa Stark in the original HBO series, shared during an interview with freelance journalist James B. Street, which was uploaded Tuesday.

“I can’t even hear the theme tune,” Turner said. “It gives me crazy anxiety.”

She added that she doesn’t have a clear reason for why she’s avoiding the series, particularly with her experience filming the eight-episode series being a positive one.

“I don’t know why — I had the best time on that show — but I can’t watch anything related to it,” Turner said.

Nevertheless, Turner said she’ll be cheering on the cast and crew from afar.

“I’m really excited for the actors on it and I think it’ll probably be incredible, because it is that universe, so good luck to everyone involved,” she said. “I won’t be watching it, but I’ll be rooting for you.”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” hit HBO with its first episode on Sunday, Jan. 18, becoming the second “Game of Thrones” spinoff of the franchise. While the show maintains a dramatic foundation, this series — which has a roughly 30-minute runtime — distinguishes itself from its sibling shows with its comedic flare.

Co-creator and showrunner Ira Parker told TheWrap he wanted to the show to mirror its novella’s “lighter” tone.

“It was very important for us that it is a reflection of the novellas, that lighter tone,” Parker told TheWrap. “Dunk is just an absurd human being in this world, and him not knowing anything, and just trying to figure out if these lords and ladies are actually real human beings or just f–king mad is a huge part of the comedy. Him trying to just figure out how to do life by himself again in this new world is a huge part of the comedy.”