Rupert Grint to Return as Ron Weasley in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Another “Harry Potter” alum is returning to their magical roots on stage. Rupert Grint will reprise his role of Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The news was announced Tuesday morning via social media, with the official “Cursed Child” Instagram account posting a video of Ron’s sweater, as well as an official script labeled with Grint’s name. The actor’s run will begin on February 2, 2027 and run through May 30.

Grint himself also posted the news, with a simple video of a “Cursed Child” playbill accompanied by a fan remix of the audio from a scene from the first film.

“Dusting off the old robes⚡️New York- See you all in February,” Grint captioned it.

“Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can’t wait to meet him again in this stage of life,” Grint said in a statement. “There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron’s shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life is truly exciting.”

Grint will be the second member of the film cast to reprise his role for the stage production, after Tom Felton returned as Draco Malfoy. Unfortunately for fans hoping to see them together again, Felton and Grint’s runs won’t overlap. Felton is set to exit the show on January 3, 2027.