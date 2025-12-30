‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Sets $2.5 Million Broadway Record as Season 5 Hits Netflix

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” had a record-breaking $2.5 million week at the Broadway box office over Christmas, revved up by the premiere of “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 2 on Netflix.

Producers announced Tuesday that the nine-performance record at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre was set over the week ending Dec. 28 with a gross of $2,510,948.

The milestone comes as interest in the stage prequel surges on Broadway and in the West End alongside the rollout of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 ahead of its Dec. 31 series finale. “The First Shadow” not only capitalized on the traditionally strong holiday period but also saw audiences booking well into 2026, signaling continued demand for the franchise beyond its television bow.

The Tony-winning play charts the origin story of “Stranger Things” villain Vecna, also known as Henry Creel. Set in Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959, the standalone production follows a young Henry as he seeks a fresh start with his family, only to confront the dark forces shaping his destiny as a wave of crimes grips the town.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, the play is written by Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, with Justin Martin serving as co-director. It is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions.

The Broadway cast includes Tony nominee Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight as Victor Creel, Ted Koch as Chief Hopper and Gabrielle Nevaeh as Patty Newby. The production also features Tony-winning work in scenic, lighting and sound design, along with a special Tony Award recognizing its illusions and technical effects.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” won a total four Tony Awards in 2025 and received additional honors from the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

“Stranger Things” Season 5 Volumes 1-2 are now streaming on Netflix. The finale will premiere Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT.