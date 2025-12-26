Another year down means another year of entertaining, sometimes drama-filled, but always fun reality TV.

While Hollywood hasn’t been footing much of the reality TV bill over the past year, networks and streamers didn’t leave fans hanging when it came to delivering some of our favorite unscripted series. Netflix and Peacock raced to outdo each other with hits like “Love Is Blind” and “Love Island,” while Bravo remains the reality TV It Girl with popular franchises like “Real Housewives.”



But there were also some new and nostalgic titles that came into the fold this year, sharing space with some of the most popular shows. Check out the list below.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 (Netflix) “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 For the second time in a row, “Squid Game: The Challenge” proved to be just as thrilling and hair-raising as the original Netflix series. In Season 2, a brand-new batch of 456 players entered the Squid Game arena to compete for $4.56 million. With broken alliances, shocking eliminations and grueling challenges, Season 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” was an emotional rollercoaster ride that will go down in the books. Where to watch: Netflix

Amaya Espinal (left) and Bryan Arenales in “Love Island USA.” (Ben Symons/Peacock) “Love Island USA” Season 7 Every season of “Love Island USA” leaves the internet in shambles, but Season 7 hit a little differently because of the intense drama going down inside the villa that eventually made its way to social media. Between the clash between Huda and Jeremiah, the controversies surrounding Yulissa and Cierra and the applauded love connection between Olandria and Nic, “Love Island USA” Season 7 literally had everyone talking this year. Where to watch: Peacock

“Finding Mr. Christmas” (Credit: Hallmark+) “Finding Mr. Christmas” Season 2 Once again, 10 men went head-to-head for Season 2 of the fun and light holiday-themed competition series. The fellas showed off their very best acting chops in an effort to nab a role as Hallmark’s next leading man in a film. Where to watch: Hallmark+

Carolyn Wiger and Gabby Windey in “The Traitors.” — (Euan Cherry/Peacock) “The Traitors” Season 3 The three-time Emmy-winning competition series returned to Peacock for another season of twists, turns and secrets. Iconic personalities from hit reality TV shows schemed and lied as they tried to figure out who was a Faithful, who was competing for the money, all while identifying the Traitors among their group. Where to watch: Peacock

“Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane” (Credit: Peacock/YouTube screenshot) “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane” A nice gift that came during the holiday season was the return of Kimora Lee Simmons’ reality TV show “Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane.” It was renamed to “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane,” and showed what life now is like for the former fashion model 15 years after her original series ended. With her daughters Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons all grown up, and with her new family additions, Lee Simmons’ series quickly became a favorite must-watch among fans. Where to watch: Peacock

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 10 (Bravo) “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 10 What would this list be without some good ol’ “Real Housewives”? “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premiered its 10th season this year and upped the ante in drama. With new cast additions Tia Glover and Angel Massie, the reads got sharper, the girls’ trips grander and the tea hotter than ever before. Where to watch: Bravo

“Young, Famous and African” (Netflix) “Young, Famous & African” Season 3 After a bit of a break following Season 2, “Young, Famous & African” returned for its third season with more drama and elegance. It arrived with one less episode than the previous season, but there were more cast members to fall in love with this time around. Some of the biggest highlights from the season included Zari Hassan getting married and Quinton Masina and Kayleigh Schwark getting engaged. Where to watch: Netflix