The “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 trailer dives into more romance and drama, this time centering on the risky love tale between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek.

Though the two share a spark, their conflicting backgrounds forbid them from fanning the flame. As the trailer for the beloved Netflix series — which dropped on Friday — shows, Sophie’s role as a maid, and Benedict’s position within the upper echelon of society, has them at a crossroad.

“You did not answer my letter,” Benedict (Luke Thompson) says.

“Because I do not wish to see you,” Sophie replies (Yerin Ha).

Watch the clip trailer below:

While Sophie rejects her feelings, Benedict can’t help but express his true desires and frustrations.

“Being a mistress is the last thing I would ever want,” Sophie says.

“How else am I to be with a woman society’s made it impossible for me to be with?” Benedict says in another clip.

However, the pair’s village helps realize — as “Bridgerton” narrator Julie Andrews states: “The desire is not the problem, but the world itself.”

“You must be brave. You cannot let fear stop you from letting your heart speak,” one of the characters notes.

“You are in love, are you not?” questions another character.

Eventually, the two must decide if they’re willing to go against everything they’ve ever known to be with one another.

The second installment of the fourth season airs on Feb. 26.

Here’s Netflix’s description of Part 2:

“From Shondaland and Jess Brownell, ‘Bridgerton’ returns for a fairy-tale inspired fourth season. Bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) refuses to settle down, despite pleas to the contrary from matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). Until — at Violet’s masquerade ball, Benedict is awestruck by a masked, mysterious Lady in Silver. With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady’s identity. But in fact, his heart’s desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung). When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?”

Check out new images of the second portion of the season below.

“Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix)