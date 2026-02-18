‘Cross’ Star Jeanine Mason Says Episode 4’s Heartbreaking Death Is the ‘Beautiful Tragedy’ of Luz’s Life

Note: This article contains spoilers from Season 2, Episode 4 of “Cross.”

“Cross” star Jeanine Mason unpacked her character Luz’s heartbreaking decision to kill her love interest, Lincoln Esteban (Rene Moran), calling it a devastating reality to her life as a vigilante.

“I think that’s the beautiful tragedy of her life is that she is ultimately, before anything, before getting to be a woman or a romantic or a friend, she is a warrior for the cause,” Mason told TheWrap. “I think she’s dead [inside] from the moment you meet her in the [first episode of Season 2].

Since the moment Luz, also known as Rebecca Matthews, hit the screen in Season 2 of “Cross,” she’s meant nothing but business. She’s on a mission fueled by vengeance, seeking to take down an organization of human traffickers who murdered her mother Gabriela Porras — who may be tied to billionaire Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard). In doing so, she’s garnered support from several followers, including Esteban, a freedom fighter who shares a similar goal as Luz’s to release human trafficking victims.

However, it doesn’t take long for the pair to fall in love after their paths cross. Hoping to bring Esteban into her mission, she tries to set him up with a new identity with plans for a future together.

Yet, with Cross and his crew quickly connecting the dots, they ultimately discover the hotel Luz and Esteban are hiding out in. Esteban’s existence could jeopardize all the work Luz has put in, and, because of that, she is forced make the hard decision to kill Esteban. But, he loves her so much and understands her determination, that he willingly sacrifices himself.

Per Mason, that “whole storyline was maybe [her] favorite,” given Esteban was “so down and aligned with her,” accepting that this was what had to happen.

As Mason continued, she noted that Luz has one goal and nothing will stop her from attaining it.

“She’s on bought time, and she’s running through the mission. She’s like, I will arrive there, but a head rolling to the finish line,” Mason said. “And there’s just a lot of them that are aligned in that passion and intensity, which just makes it so fun to watch those two people. It’s like a catastrophe, a gorgeous one.”

New episodes of “Cross” arrive Wednesdays on Prime Video.