Dave Chappelle Drops Surprise Comedy Special Amid Jake Paul Fight: ‘I Hope You Love It’ | Video

Dave Chappelle briefly stole the thunder from Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, as the comedian announced the surprise release of his new comedy special ahead of their big fight.

Before Paul and Joshua stepped into the ring at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. on Friday, Chappelle appeared on screen, sharing with those tuning into the streamer that his new special would drop on Netflix the same night.

“I wanted to shout out my hometown Washington D.C. and thank everybody that came out in October to support me at that show,” he said. “I just want you to know that show will be streaming on Netflix tonight after the fight. My new special drops and I hope you love it. Thank you very much.”

The new special, titled “Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…,” is actually already available to stream for those who don’t feel like waiting until after the Paul-Joshua face-off concludes.

As for what the special is about, the longline for the new release reads: “Facing a world gone sideways, comedy icon Dave Chappelle delivers bold truths and potent punchlines in this no-holds-barred special.”

In the teaser for the special, Chappelle makes his way to the stage in a camouflage jacket with both “Kaepernick” and the number 7 written on the back — a clear tribute to civil rights activist and former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

“Sometimes you have to be a lion so that you can be the lamb you really are,” the comedian states in the new footage. “I talk this s–t like a lion … Thank you very much. Please have a seat, everybody. Be comfortable. We have a lot to talk about.”

“The Unstoppable” marks Chappelle’s eighth comedy special with Netflix, as it follows “The Age of Spin,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” “Sticks & Stones,” “The Closer” and “The Dreamer.” Netflix also notably released a recorded speech Chappelle gave at his high school, the Duke Ellington High School of Arts, which dropped in 2022 and was titled “What’s in a Name?”

