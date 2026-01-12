‘Industry’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream

“Industry” Season 4 is ready to welcome fans back into the stressful world of investment banking.

The series returns to the lives of Harper, Yasmin and the other employees of Pierpoint as their personal and professional lives grow more and more turbulent with their evolving – you guessed it – industry. The stress does not appear to be letting up with the latest entry.

Here is where and when to watch “Industry” Season 4.

When does “Industry” Season 4 come out?

“Industry” Season 4 returns on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch “Industry” Season 4?

The fourth season of “Industry” will air on HBO beginning Sunday, Jan. 11. It will be available to stream on HBO Max simultaneously each week.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Industry” Season 4 will drop on a weekly basis. Once again, the show will consist of 8 episodes, which means the latest financial travails of our characters will wrap in March. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Jan. 11

Episode 2 – Jan. 18

Episode 3 – Jan. 25

Episode 4 – Feb. 1

Episode 5 – Feb. 8

Episode 6 – Feb. 15

Episode 7 – Feb. 22

Episode 8 – March 1

What is “Industry” Season 4 about?

The fourth season of “Industry” jumps back into the hectic personal and professional lives of Harper and Yasmin as their work takes them far from the halls of Pierpoint and more internationally. Expect new cities and new focuses for the leads as their day-to-day gets crazier and crazier.

Who is in “Industry” Season 4?

The fourth season brings back a number of the familiar faces from the series, including Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia and Kit Harrington. They’re joined by a slew of new castmembers, including Max Minghella, Kal Penn, Kiernan Shipka, Charlie Heaton, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani and Edward Holcroft.

Harry Lawtey – who played Robert in the first three seasons – is not returning for Season 4.

Watch the trailer: