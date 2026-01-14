Kiefer Sutherland Arrested for Alleged Altercation With Ride-Share Driver in Hollywood

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early Monday morning following an altercation with a ride-share driver in Hollywood, according to booking documents obtained by TheWrap.

No one was injured in the incident, though the LAPD said the driver was physically assaulted. The “24” star was booked on suspicion of making felony criminal threats and released after posting $50,000 bail.

Police responded to a call about an assault involving a ride-share driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, according to the documents. The 59-year-old was identified as the suspect and arrested just after midnight.

Jail records show Sutherland was released around 11:30 a.m. Monday. A court date was set for Feb. 2.

Sutherland, who played counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer on “24,” won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role on the long-running Fox action-thriller. He also appeared in the films “The Lost Boys,” “A Few Good Men” and “Stand by Me.”

Sutherland has been arrested multiple times over his career, with incidents largely concentrated in the late 1980s through the 2000s and primarily involving alcohol. He was arrested for several DUIs, serving a brief jail sentence in 2007 after a probation violation, of which he said at the time that he was “very disappointed in myself for the poor judgment I exhibited” and apologized for causing “disappointment and distress.” He was also arrested in 2009 in New York for assault after a nightclub altercation, though that case was dismissed.

A lawyer for Sutherland did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.