Why Marcello Hernández’s Alien Bathroom Attendant Sketch Remains Unaired on ‘SNL’ | Video

Marcello Hernández learned the hard way on “Saturday Night Live” that each week is a clean slate — and not all of them are going to be home runs. Sitting with Brittany Broski on her “Royal Court” podcast Friday, the comedian revealed an odd alien sketch with Kenan Thompson that got crickets when pitched and never saw the light of day.

The “SNL” star was asked about killing his darlings and if there was one bit he thought would land better than it actually did.

“I’m scared because some of them I want to bring back. I want to, like, fix it,” the comic admitted, before teasing his alien pitch.

“I wrote one where me and Kenan are bathroom attendants, but we’re actually aliens,” Hernández said. “It was literally like us being bathroom attendants, and someone comes in and someone walks out, and we’re like, ‘We hope you enjoyed to pee with us, sir.’”

When Broski and her podcast team fell silent at the punchline, Hernández joked, “That was the reaction — no good!”

Watch the interview below:

“That’s like when you’re off the edible and you’re like, ‘This is so funny I have to write it down,’” Broski empathized.

Hernández continued: “We wrote a thing where we tell some guy, ‘The toilet will accept whatever you give to it,’ and then we thought that was hilarious, and it really was not.”

“Being able to humble yourself is really special, it’s very important,” Broski said.

“It’s important,” Hernández agreed. “I’m a big accountability guy.”

Hernández’s career has been blossoming thanks to his time on “SNL.” Aside from continuing to be a cast member on the show, he also dropped his first comedy special on Netflix called “American Boy” on Jan. 7. He will also join “Shrek 5” alongside Skylar Gisondo voicing Shrek and Fiona’s sons, Fergus and Farkle. He also appeared in “Happy Gilmore 2” in 2025.

Broski’s “Royal Court” series continues to do huge numbers and attract big names for interviews. Just over two years into the show’s existence, the content creator has hosted the likes of Colman Domingo, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kyle MacLachlan on her show, garnered over 800,000 subscribers and millions of views. Her most popular episode to date with Cole Sprouse accumulated 5.8 million views.



