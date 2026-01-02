Millie Bobby Brown Tearfully Reads ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Fan Mail: ‘I Will Never Forget’ | Video

As “Stranger Things” came to an end this week with the release of it series finale after five seasons, star Millie Bobby Brown took to social media to tearfully read a letter of thanks for a devoted fan.

“Hi, Millie, ‘Stranger Things’ has been the one thing that followed me all the way through from primary school to high school, and now graduation,” Brown said as she read the fan letter, posted to Netflix’s official social accounts.

“I think that what really made me connect with the show was the way that the core four carried such a deep sense of childlike wonder and hope all throughout growing up and maturing while at death’s door with a soul-sucking freak after them,” she read. “It was such a deep reminder that to myself that growing up does not have to mean leaving parts of yourself behind.”

At that, Brown broke from the letter to share a take of her own: “That’s beautiful. That’s kind of how I feel even just after leaving the show.”

The letter continued: “Eleven is who really kept that up for me, though. Even through all she dealt with, she never let go of what she knew and what she loves,” the fan wrote, “Despite everyone around her trying to push her to be someobdy she knows she is not. I’ll miss awaiting a new season the same way I miss watching it in the back of my high school classrooms with my best friends.”

Check out the full video below:

Millie Bobby Brown reads a goodbye letter from a Stranger Things fan 🥲 pic.twitter.com/t5oIuiBa7u — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2026

The “Stranger Things 5” finale wasn’t just a cultural phenomenon at home; it lit up the box office as well. The final episode of the smash-hit Netflix series pulled in over $25 million at the box office over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in 600 theaters, according to early industry estimates, marking a massive win from a collaboration between the streamer and movie theaters.

Netflix took no revenue from the limited theatrical event — theaters pocketed all the cash themselves on this one. The chains technically didn’t sell tickets but instead charged for “concession vouchers” to reserve seats for the engagement, where the series finale of “Stranger Things” played in theaters at the same time it hit Netflix.

“Thank you for defining a time in my life that I will never forget,” Brown concluded, tearing up.

“That’s really lovely,” she said. “To hear that people have watched her and loved her and grown up with her makes me feel very connected to the world.”