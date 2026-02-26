‘Scrubs’ Revival Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

It’s time to return to Sacred Heart. “Scrubs” is back with its original cast and new episodes, but can you binge it?

Returning after 17 years — or more, depending on if you actually count that last season of “Scrubs” — the hit ABC comedy returns this week, reuniting your favorite hilarious doctors. J.D. (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) have a bromance as strong as ever, even if medicine has changed since they were coming up.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does it premiere?

“Scrubs” premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How many episodes are there?

Alas, where the original run of “Scrubs” existed in the era of television where seasons were 23-24 episodes long, those days are gone. There will be just nine episodes in this season.

When do new episodes come out?

“Scrubs” kicks off with a two-episode premiere, but after that, it goes weekly. Here’s how the schedule shakes out:

Episode 1 (“My Return”) and 2 (“My 2nd First Day”): Premiere Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Premiere Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3 (“My Rom-Com”): Premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4 (“My Poker Face”): Premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5: Premieres Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6: Premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7: Premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 8: Premieres Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Premieres Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 9 (finale): Premieres Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Is it streaming?

Yes, but not until the next day. If you want to watch it live, you’ll have to tune in on ABC. Otherwise, you can watch it on Hulu beginning Thursday mornings.

So, is it a reboot, or a revival, or a sequel series?

This is one of the rare instances where a series is actually being truly revived. Everything that happened in the original series is still canon, the story is just picking up in present day. That said, this is still the first season of its own show, rather than season 10 of the original.

Watch the trailer