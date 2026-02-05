Seth Meyers Explains the ‘Trump Paradox’ After Texas Election Goes Blue: ‘Only Way to Beat Donald Trump Is to First Lose’ | Video

Democrats picked up a surprising victory in a special election runoff for a Texas State Senate seat this week, flipping a district that hasn’t gone blue in almost 50 years, and that President Trump handily won in 2024. For Seth Meyers, it was just an example of what he likes to call the “Trump Paradox.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host largely mocked the president’s decision to skip this year’s Super Bowl. Meyers doesn’t believe Trump’s reason why for a second, and argued that it’s simply because the president doesn’t want to get booed.

“Of course Trump is worried about getting booed, his approval ratings have been at all-time lows, and his party’s getting shellacked everywhere, even in deep red states like Texas,” Meyers said.

Indeed, Democrat Taylor Rehmet won his state senate race by 14 points. It shocked voters and some media pundits, but not Meyers.

“This has been true for 10 years. It’s what we here at ‘Late Night’ call ‘The Trump Paradox,’” he explained. “The only way to beat Donald Trump is to first lose to Donald Trump. It’s the only way.”

“He runs for president, says, ‘If I win, everything will be awesome,’ and people say, ‘Oh my god, I like the sound of awesome,’” Meyers continued. “And then he wins, and everything sucks. And then people say, ‘Oh, I don’t like this at all,’ and then they vote against him, and the pattern just repeats itself, forever and forever until the sun swallows the Earth, or the Jets win the Super Bowl, whichever comes first.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.